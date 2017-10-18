The 2017 GMA Dove Awards took place October 17, 2017 at Allen Arena in Nashville, TN.  The telecast will air on TBN (click for channel listings) Sunday, October 22 at 8pm CST and features performance from Reba McEntire, MercyMe, Hillsong Worship, Zach Williams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more.

Stayed tuned to #CCMmag this week for backstage coverage of the event with host Nicole C. Mullen.

2017 Dove Award Winners

YEARCATEGORYTITLEWINNER(S)
2017Song of the Year (Category 1)“What A Beautiful Name” (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood
2017Songwriter of the Year - Artist (Category 2) Bart Millard
2017Songwriter of the Year - Non-Artist (Category 3)Bernie Herms
2017Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year (Category 4)Casting Crowns
2017Southern Gospel Artist of the Year (Category 5)Gaither Vocal Band
2017Gospel Artist of the Year (Category 6)CeCe Winans
2017Artist of the Year (Category 7)MercyMe
2017New Artist of the Year (Category 8)Zach Williams
2017Producer of the Year (Category 9)Bernie Herms
2017Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year (Category 10)“Oh Lord”NF; (writers) Nate Feuerstein, David Garcia
2017Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year (Category 11)“HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle)”NEEDTOBREATHE; (writers) Bo Rinehart, Bear Rinehart
2017Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year (Category 12)(TIE)

“Eye of the Storm (feat. GabeReal)” and

“Chain Breaker” 		"Eye of the Storm"; Ryan Stevenson; (writers) Bryan Fowler, Ryan Stevenson

"Chain Breaker"; Zach Williams; (writers) Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes, Zach Williams
2017Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (Category 13)“Better Together”Gaither Vocal Band; (writers) William J. Gaither, Reba Rambo-McGuire, Dony McGuire, Chip Davis
2017Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year (Category 14)“When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace”Nelons; (writers) Wayne Haun, Barbara Huffman
2017Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year (Category 15)“My World Needs You”Kirk Franklin ; (writer) Kirk Franklin
2017Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (Category 16)“Change Me”Tamela Mann; (writer) Thomas Clay
2017Urban Worship Recorded Song of the Year (Category 17)“Joy”VaShawn Mitchell; (writers) Pat Barrett, Tony Brown
2017Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (Category 18)“No Hay Lugar Más Alto (feat. Christine D’Clario)”Miel San Marcos; (writers) Josue 'Josh' Morales, Luis Morales Jr.
2017Worship Song of the Year (Category 19)“What A Beautiful Name”(writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood
2017Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year (Category 20)The Waiting RoomTrip Lee (producers) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, John McNeil, Joel McNeil, Alex Medina, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Mackey, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson
2017Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year (Category 21)H A R D L O V ENEEDTOBREATHE (producers) NEEDTOBREATHE, Jon Levine, Dave Tozer, Ed Cash, Ido Zmishlany
2017Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year (Category 22)LiferMercyMe (producers) Ben Glover, David Garcia
2017Southern Gospel Album of the Year (Category 23) ResurrectionJoseph Habedank (producer) Wayne Haun
2017Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year (Category 24)Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith And HopeReba McEntire (producers) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore
2017Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year (Category 25)Let Them Fall In LoveCeCe Winans (producers) Alvin Love III, Tommy Sims
2017Traditional Gospel Album of the Year (Category 26)The Journey LIVEDonnie McClurkin (producers) Donnie McClurkin, Trent Phillips, Tre' Corley
2017Spanish Language Album of the Year (Category 28)ConfíoJaci Velasquez (producers) David Leonard, Chris Bevins
2017Worship Album of the Year (Category 29)Never Lose SightChris Tomlin (producers) Ross Copperman, Jeremy Edwardson, Ed Cash
2017Christmas / Special Event Album of the Year (Category 32)Tennessee ChristmasAmy Grant (producers) Mac McAnally, Marshall Altman, Ed Cash
2017Musical / Choral Collection of the Year (Category 33)For The Sake Of Love(creators) Lee Black, Cliff Duren, Camp Kirkland, Steve Mauldin, Phil Nitz
2017Recorded Music Packaging of the Year (Category 36)The GardenKari Jobe, (art directors) Ezra & Jillian Cohen, Lindsey Pruitt; (photographer) Cameron Powell
2017Short Form Video of the Year (Category 37)Run Devil RunCrowder (director) Nate Corrona; (producers) Leighton Ching, Shelley Giglio
2017Long Form Video of the Year (Category 38)Of Dirt & GraceHillsong UNITED (directors) Joel Houston, Davie Rubie; (producer) Jason Strong
2017Inspirational Film of the Year (Category 39)The Shack(director) Stuart Hazeldine; (producers) Netter Productions, Summit Entertainment

