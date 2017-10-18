The 2017 GMA Dove Awards took place October 17, 2017 at Allen Arena in Nashville, TN. The telecast will air on TBN (click for channel listings) Sunday, October 22 at 8pm CST and features performance from Reba McEntire, MercyMe, Hillsong Worship, Zach Williams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more.

Stayed tuned to #CCMmag this week for backstage coverage of the event with host Nicole C. Mullen.

RELATED LINKS:

2017 Dove Award Winners