The 2017 GMA Dove Awards took place October 17, 2017 at Allen Arena in Nashville, TN. The telecast will air on TBN (click for channel listings) Sunday, October 22 at 8pm CST and features performance from Reba McEntire, MercyMe, Hillsong Worship, Zach Williams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more.
Stayed tuned to #CCMmag this week for backstage coverage of the event with host Nicole C. Mullen.
2017 Dove Award Winners
|YEAR
|CATEGORY
|TITLE
|WINNER(S)
|2017
|Song of the Year (Category 1)
|“What A Beautiful Name”
|(writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood
|2017
|Songwriter of the Year - Artist (Category 2)
|Bart Millard
|2017
|Songwriter of the Year - Non-Artist (Category 3)
|Bernie Herms
|2017
|Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year (Category 4)
|Casting Crowns
|2017
|Southern Gospel Artist of the Year (Category 5)
|Gaither Vocal Band
|2017
|Gospel Artist of the Year (Category 6)
|CeCe Winans
|2017
|Artist of the Year (Category 7)
|MercyMe
|2017
|New Artist of the Year (Category 8)
|Zach Williams
|2017
|Producer of the Year (Category 9)
|Bernie Herms
|2017
|Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year (Category 10)
|“Oh Lord”
|NF; (writers) Nate Feuerstein, David Garcia
|2017
|Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year (Category 11)
|“HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle)”
|NEEDTOBREATHE; (writers) Bo Rinehart, Bear Rinehart
|2017
|Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year (Category 12)
|(TIE)
“Eye of the Storm (feat. GabeReal)” and
“Chain Breaker”
|"Eye of the Storm"; Ryan Stevenson; (writers) Bryan Fowler, Ryan Stevenson
"Chain Breaker"; Zach Williams; (writers) Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes, Zach Williams
|2017
|Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (Category 13)
|“Better Together”
|Gaither Vocal Band; (writers) William J. Gaither, Reba Rambo-McGuire, Dony McGuire, Chip Davis
|2017
|Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year (Category 14)
|“When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace”
|Nelons; (writers) Wayne Haun, Barbara Huffman
|2017
|Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year (Category 15)
|“My World Needs You”
|Kirk Franklin ; (writer) Kirk Franklin
|2017
|Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (Category 16)
|“Change Me”
|Tamela Mann; (writer) Thomas Clay
|2017
|Urban Worship Recorded Song of the Year (Category 17)
|“Joy”
|VaShawn Mitchell; (writers) Pat Barrett, Tony Brown
|2017
|Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (Category 18)
|“No Hay Lugar Más Alto (feat. Christine D’Clario)”
|Miel San Marcos; (writers) Josue 'Josh' Morales, Luis Morales Jr.
|2017
|Worship Song of the Year (Category 19)
|“What A Beautiful Name”
|(writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood
|2017
|Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year (Category 20)
|The Waiting Room
|Trip Lee (producers) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, John McNeil, Joel McNeil, Alex Medina, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Mackey, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson
|2017
|Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year (Category 21)
|H A R D L O V E
|NEEDTOBREATHE (producers) NEEDTOBREATHE, Jon Levine, Dave Tozer, Ed Cash, Ido Zmishlany
|2017
|Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year (Category 22)
|Lifer
|MercyMe (producers) Ben Glover, David Garcia
|2017
|Southern Gospel Album of the Year (Category 23)
|Resurrection
|Joseph Habedank (producer) Wayne Haun
|2017
|Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year (Category 24)
|Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith And Hope
|Reba McEntire (producers) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore
|2017
|Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year (Category 25)
|Let Them Fall In Love
|CeCe Winans (producers) Alvin Love III, Tommy Sims
|2017
|Traditional Gospel Album of the Year (Category 26)
|The Journey LIVE
|Donnie McClurkin (producers) Donnie McClurkin, Trent Phillips, Tre' Corley
|2017
|Spanish Language Album of the Year (Category 28)
|Confío
|Jaci Velasquez (producers) David Leonard, Chris Bevins
|2017
|Worship Album of the Year (Category 29)
|Never Lose Sight
|Chris Tomlin (producers) Ross Copperman, Jeremy Edwardson, Ed Cash
|2017
|Christmas / Special Event Album of the Year (Category 32)
|Tennessee Christmas
|Amy Grant (producers) Mac McAnally, Marshall Altman, Ed Cash
|2017
|Musical / Choral Collection of the Year (Category 33)
|For The Sake Of Love
|(creators) Lee Black, Cliff Duren, Camp Kirkland, Steve Mauldin, Phil Nitz
|2017
|Recorded Music Packaging of the Year (Category 36)
|The Garden
|Kari Jobe, (art directors) Ezra & Jillian Cohen, Lindsey Pruitt; (photographer) Cameron Powell
|2017
|Short Form Video of the Year (Category 37)
|Run Devil Run
|Crowder (director) Nate Corrona; (producers) Leighton Ching, Shelley Giglio
|2017
|Long Form Video of the Year (Category 38)
|Of Dirt & Grace
|Hillsong UNITED (directors) Joel Houston, Davie Rubie; (producer) Jason Strong
|2017
|Inspirational Film of the Year (Category 39)
|The Shack
|(director) Stuart Hazeldine; (producers) Netter Productions, Summit Entertainment
