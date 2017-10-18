Click the play button above to watch the interview on this page.

Country legend Reba McEntire stopped by to talk with CCM Magazine host Nicole C. Mullen backstage at the 2017 GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, TN on October 17, 2017. The country star picked up a Dove Award earlier in the evening when “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope” was named Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year. Reba also closes out the 2017 Dove Awards with a star studded performance that you can watch on TBN (click for channel listings) Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 8pm CST.

