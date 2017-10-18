Click the play button to watch to the conversation on this page

It was a big night for MercyMe at the 2017 Dove Awards The veteran group took home awards for artist of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year and the band’s frontman, Bart Millard, was named songwriter of the year (artist) at this year’s Dove Awards.

Following the show the band talked with Nicole C. Mullen backstage about the big night, the upcoming “I Can Only Imagine” movie and more. Click the play button above to watch to the conversation on this page.

