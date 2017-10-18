MercyMe - CCM Magazine

MercyMe

It was a big night for MercyMe at the 2017 Dove Awards The veteran group took home awards for artist of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year and the band’s frontman, Bart Millard, was named songwriter of the year (artist) at this year’s Dove Awards.

Following the show the band talked with Nicole C. Mullen backstage about the big night, the upcoming “I Can Only Imagine” movie and more.  Click the play button above to watch to the conversation on this page.

RELATED LINKS:

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply