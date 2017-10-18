Last year Zach Williams watched the GMA Dove Awards from his bus, while on his first major tour. This year the breakout artist kicked off the show with a star-studded performance before taking home two Dove Awards later in the evening — New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.

After accepting the awards Zach talked with Nicole C. Mullen backstage about the past and the future. Click the play button above to watch the conversation on this page.

