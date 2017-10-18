The Isaacs were nominated for two GMA Dove Awards this year (Bluegrass/Country/Roots Gospel Song of the Year & Bluegrass/Country/Roots Gospel Album of the Year). The group has very busy and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Watch as the Isaac ladies talk with Nicole C. Mullen about the new Dove / GRAMMY-nominated album, which was produced by NFL star Terry Bradshaw, their Israel tours, the upcoming greatest hits album and much more!

Click the play button above to watch the conversation on this page.

