Steffany Gretzinger – ‘Blackout’ album review

It’s more than a contrast of darkness and light. It’s also more than a stunning collection of compelling synth pop tracks. Steffany Gretzinger’s latest release, Blackout (buy), is a possessing masterwork, a career achievement if she decided for some reason to walk away tomorrow. From the opening salvo “Save Me” to the album’s powerful title track that closes the set, Blackout speaks to human inadequacy and brokenness as well as God’s sufficiency and power. Sometimes the sides converge in God-with-us tunes like “Bright Ones” and “Open Over Us,” empowering a new creation to break into the present world. Gretzinger closes the album by singing, “We are made of light. The world didn’t give it and they can’t take it away.” It’s a important reminder within a inspired refrain, a perfect close to an album that stays with you lyrically and musically long after its finished.

