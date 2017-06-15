Out & About – June 15, 2017

NOTE: To see large images, select them from the slider above—for captions, select page numbers below (large images above do not correspond with page jumps—full slideshow included on last page of article).

1. Mandisa

American Idol fan favorite and Christian music hit maker Mandisa debuts tunes from her brand new album, Out Of The Dark (buy), at the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia as part of TobyMac’s latest Hits Deep Tour.

CLICK “2” FOR JASON CRABB CAPTION (Slideshow on Page 6)