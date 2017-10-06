Jeremy Camp, CCM Magazine - image
Jeremy Camp – ‘The Answer’ album review
Matt Conner
If you strung them all together—all 38 of them—Jeremy Camp’s list of number one hits would sit atop the charts for nearly three-and-a-half years. The Indiana native’s latest, The Answer (buy), is filled with soon-to-be inspirational and pop/rock hits like “Storm” and “My Defender” that will make that catalog even more impressive. Camp found his lane long ago and navigates it well, leading along his plentiful audience deeper into the faith journey.

