Here’s the scene: You’re a musician on the West Coast with your sights set on jumpstarting a singer-songwriter career in Tennessee. Nashville, to be exact. You have no idea how to finance the cross-country excursion, much less how you will make ends meet once you arrive. Until an impromptu booking ends up financing the entire journey, and helps you squeak by your inaugural season as a Nashvillian.

But now what?

You valet. You drive an Uber. You knock on the door at every label in town, while the town’s own moniker, “Music City U.S.A.,” reminds you every other person with a prayer and a guitar is hoping to land the same record deal you are hotly pursuing. And then, you land the deal. You release a debut record. You hit Number One on the radio. And just to keep the streak, you take home a trophy recognizing you as the industry’s New Artist Of The Year. Seemingly overnight you are the new poster child for how to make it big in the Christian music industry.

But then you have to make the next record. And it best be better than the first. At least that’s what you keep telling yourself every time you pick up a pen and that ‘ol guitar to churn out a hit. Fear. Anxiety. Tremors in the mind and heart. Wondering if the success of your first batch of songs was really just a bad omen for your second batch?

This was the downward spiral of Jordan Feliz just one year ago.

