Various Artists – ‘God’s Not Dead – A Light In Darkness’ album review

Fans of the artists under the banner known as the Dream Label Group will be enthused to hear that the collective is responsible for the entire soundtrack for the latest entry in the God’s Not Dead film series. With strong pop hooks from the likes of Matthew Parker, Joel Vaughn, We Are Leo, Abigail Duhon and many more, the soundtrack is a diverse yet inspiring pop mix that encourages the listener to see that God is at work in the life of the listener and the world around him or her. Duhon’s “Rebound” brings a dance mix flavor to a radio-ready set, but it’s Parker’s turn on “Til The End Of Time” that lends a Mat Kearney vibe that shines brightest. If you already love one or more of Dream’s roster, or are looking for a nice pop sampler, God’s Not Dead – A Light in Darkness (buy) has what you’re looking for.

