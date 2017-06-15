Solveig, CCM Magazine - image
Solveig Leithaug – ‘Time’ album review
4 Overall Score

Label:

Apple Cake Records

For Fans Of:

Cindy Morgan, Susan Ashton

We Like:

"Supermoon"

Solveig Leithaug – ‘Time’ album review

Matt Conner
Solveig, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy single, “Time”

Blending a mature adult contemporary sound with some Americana influence, Norwegian artist Solveig Leithaug has given fans a steady stream of heartfelt melodies since the mid-‘80s when she had a deal with Word Records. These days, she’s reaching fans as an indie artist with an impressive catalog and a enjoyable new release, Time (buy title track). Leithaug’s buoyant, acoustic songs, such as “Lift You Up” and “Simple Things,” are filled with equal measures of truth and encouragement. Other favorites include the title track and the beautiful opener “Supermoon.”

> SAMPLE SINGLE “TIME” on AmazonMP3.com

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Matt Conner
Contributor

Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.

Leave a Reply