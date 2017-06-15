Solveig Leithaug – ‘Time’ album review

Blending a mature adult contemporary sound with some Americana influence, Norwegian artist Solveig Leithaug has given fans a steady stream of heartfelt melodies since the mid-‘80s when she had a deal with Word Records. These days, she’s reaching fans as an indie artist with an impressive catalog and a enjoyable new release, Time (buy title track). Leithaug’s buoyant, acoustic songs, such as “Lift You Up” and “Simple Things,” are filled with equal measures of truth and encouragement. Other favorites include the title track and the beautiful opener “Supermoon.”

