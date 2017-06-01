Out Of The Dust – ‘Deluxe Edition’ album review

Chris and Stephanie Teague comprise the newest husband-wife duo, Out Of The Dust, and their own marital journey—one that includes separation, divorce, redemption and remarriage—is what grounded the songs on their self-titled debut. From the anthemic prayer for God to help him/her be “All That I Am Made For” or the slow yearning asking Jesus to teach them “How To Love,” the album documents an honest and hopeful story of God’s love bridging the gap when the artists couldn’t patch things in their own strength. Their willingness to share that story, plus their obvious melodic talents, made this not only an impressive but important release. The additional five acoustic tracks on this Deluxe Edition reinforce the timeless messages of their music, all presented in a new and reflective way.

