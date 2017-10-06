NF, CCM Magazine - image
NF – ‘Perception’ album review
Capitol CMG

Andy Mineo, Derek Minor

Matt Conner
The cage that holds NF donning the cover of the Michigan rapper’s new album projects the wrong imagery. Given his chart-topping releases and insatiable buzz for Nate Feuerstein’s newest entitled Perception (buy), it’s clear NF has opened any door intended to reign him in long ago. The maturity and musical experimentation grows on Perception, yet the dynamism and authenticity remain firmly in place. Don’t miss “Green Lights” and a nice appearance from Ruelle on “10 Feet Down.”

