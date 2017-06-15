Natasha Owens – ‘We Will Rise’ album review

Singer-songwriter-worship leader Natasha Owens knows what the depths of heartache and depression feel like following her father’s accidental death seven years ago during a routine cleaning of his gun. But with each project of unflinching honesty and personal revelation she crafts after the tragedy, themes of redemption, healing and hope continue to emerge. Produced by Ed Cash (Steven Curtis Chapman, Vince Gill), these ten tracks find Owens inviting listeners into her virtual living room for a comforting, inspirational conversation where her welcoming voice and sophisticated instrumentation help illustrate the increasingly brighter light in her life.

> SAMPLE ALBUM on AmazonMP3.com