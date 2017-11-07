Kutless, CCM Magazine - image
Kutless – ‘Alpha / Omega’ album review
4 Overall Score

Label:

BEC Recordings

For Fans Of:

Building 429, Sanctus Real

We Like:

"King Of My Heart"

Kutless – ‘Alpha / Omega’ album review

Matt Conner
Kutless, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

For the last decade-and-a-half, Kutless has alternated releases with both rock and worship emphases—both equally true and important to their mission and message as a band. Now they’re combining these facets into one integrated release, Alpha / Omega (buy), that features new versions of fan favorites like “Strong Tower” and “King Of My Heart” and covers of other favorite worship tracks like “Great Are You Lord” from All Sons & Daughters or “Your Love Awakens Me” from Phil Wickham. For fans who have skipped a few albums or new listeners who would appreciate a defining musical spread from one of Christian rock’s staples, Alpha / Omega is the ideal option in the Kutless catalog.

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Matt Conner
Contributor

Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.

Leave a Reply