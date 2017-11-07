Kutless – ‘Alpha / Omega’ album review

For the last decade-and-a-half, Kutless has alternated releases with both rock and worship emphases—both equally true and important to their mission and message as a band. Now they’re combining these facets into one integrated release, Alpha / Omega (buy), that features new versions of fan favorites like “Strong Tower” and “King Of My Heart” and covers of other favorite worship tracks like “Great Are You Lord” from All Sons & Daughters or “Your Love Awakens Me” from Phil Wickham. For fans who have skipped a few albums or new listeners who would appreciate a defining musical spread from one of Christian rock’s staples, Alpha / Omega is the ideal option in the Kutless catalog.

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com