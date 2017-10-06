John Tibbs – ‘Heartland EP’ album review

John Tibbs, CCM Magazine - image
4.5 Overall Score

Label:

Self-released

For Fans Of:

John Mark McMillan, Phil Wickham

We Like:

"Won't Let Me Go"

Matt Conner
John Tibbs occupies a rare niche as a roots rock artist who is also a compelling worship leader. Heartland (buy) leans completely into this rare musical space, combining meaningful, heartfelt lyrics with anthems rooted in the titular region. “Won’t Let Me Go” is the perfect example of this beautiful musical space Tibbs inhabits, a driving, earthy number that reminds the listener of the hope found in God’s faithfulness. Fans of Sandra McCracken will also enjoy her appearance on the beautiful single, “Shepherd.”

