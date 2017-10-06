Carrollton – ‘Everything Or Nothing’ album review

There’s every reason to believe that Carrollton will break through in a big way with their latest release, Everything Or Nothing (buy). Even Bart Millard himself might be jealous of the infectious hooks from beginning to end, but it’s the powerful messages conveyed within the tight harmonies that keep your attention after grabbing it with these propulsive tracks. “Shelter” is the obvious single for good reason, but don’t miss heartfelt tracks like “Leaning In,” as well.

