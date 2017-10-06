Carrollton – ‘Everything Or Nothing’ album review
Centricity Music

MercyMe, We Are Messengers

There’s every reason to believe that Carrollton will break through in a big way with their latest release, Everything Or Nothing (buy). Even Bart Millard himself might be jealous of the infectious hooks from beginning to end, but it’s the powerful messages conveyed within the tight harmonies that keep your attention after grabbing it with these propulsive tracks. “Shelter” is the obvious single for good reason, but don’t miss heartfelt tracks like “Leaning In,” as well.

Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.

