Los Angeles, CA (March, 2018) — Today The Rock Music releases their new album titled Your Love Remains. The Salt Lake City worship team out of The Rock Church debuted their new single “Cry Out” to much fanfare. It’s deeply worshipful and emotional lyrics and music dive deep into the soul of their faith. Your Love Remains will be the group’s 3rd studio album on DREAM Worship. The songs are ethereal and deeply
After a series of high profile soundtracks first for the movie Samson (“One More Time (feat. Steele Croswhite)”) and God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness (“Burn For You”), the group wanted to release their next project to continue to fan the flame of revival.
Your Love Remains track listing:
- How Long Must I Wait
- Good To Me
- Here’s My Heart
- Cry Out
- Peace I Give
- Your Love Remains
- Open Our Eyes
- Grip Me By Grace
- God You’re Good
- Thank You For Jesus
- Sound Of Your Name
For more information about The Rock Music visit: TheRockMusic.org and DreamLabelGroup.com
