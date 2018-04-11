Los Angeles, CA (March, 2018) — Today The Rock Music releases their new album titled Your Love Remains. The Salt Lake City worship team out of The Rock Church debuted their new single “Cry Out” to much fanfare. It’s deeply worshipful and emotional lyrics and music dive deep into the soul of their faith. Your Love Remains will be the group’s 3rd studio album on DREAM Worship. The songs are ethereal and deeply worshipful. Filled with sparkly guitars, heartfelt vocals, dream­like synths, and silvery themes – the music draws each listener into an experience of worship through lyrics and melody. Filled with longing and intimacy, Your Love Remains captures the adoration of Jesus Christ. It is the yearning response of worship and confident conviction in the goodness of God.

After a series of high profile soundtracks first for the movie Samson (“One More Time (feat. Steele Croswhite)”) and God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness (“Burn For You”), the group wanted to release their next project to continue to fan the flame of revival.

Your Love Remains track listing:

How Long Must I Wait Good To Me Here’s My Heart Cry Out Peace I Give Your Love Remains Open Our Eyes Grip Me By Grace God You’re Good Thank You For Jesus Sound Of Your Name

For more information about The Rock Music visit: TheRockMusic.org and DreamLabelGroup.com