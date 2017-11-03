RED’s bus was involved in an accident the morning of Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. CCM Magazine is happy to report that everyone involved is okay! There was damage to a storage door on the side of the bus, but the bus is still operable. Funny side note, the police officer who first responded is “a HUGE RED fan.” The band gave him free tickets to tonight’s show in Cincinnati, OH, and took pics with him.

From RED’s Facebook: Thanks for your prayers for our safety as we travel all over the country. They are working! Small incident this morning in the rain. Everyone is okay…we just need a facelift now. The show must go on! #STILLALIVE