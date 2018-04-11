“There is nothing more powerful and beautiful than reading the passage when Jesus embraces the cross, our burden and sin. Through this He is making us new. I have countless times been knocked to the ground by the fact that Jesus, in His free will, chose to walk the toughest road. I’m sure that Jesus did not feel like it, but still He chose to offer Himself so that we could have a relationship to Him. He was sweating blood and praying to let the crucifixion pass – but still, Jesus – TRUE LOVE was ready to walk down the road to save YOU and to save ME. We wanted to paint out the moment when He, the King of Heavens embraced our worst, all that we have done, are doing and will do. It is by His love, His blood and what He did that we are free to sing – knowing that death no longer has the power to hold us. Like Jesus didn’t feel like it, we too can be in the same spirit, and not always feel like giving Him thanks or giving Him praise. Our hope with “Victorious” is to encourage you, where ever you are in life, wheter you feel like you’re on a mountain top or the deepest depths, to choose to sing out your song to Him – because He is worthy. ALWAYS!” – Martin Midtgård Hagen