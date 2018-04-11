Los Angeles, CA (April, 2018) — Today Joel Vaughn releases his first new digital single since the release of his hit album, Surrender earlier last year. The new single is the first of his two part forthcoming EPs beginning to release in July. In celebration of the release, “Pray It Up” has been sent out to radio stations with an official add date of April 27th.

“When I think about the words “Pray It Up” I think about being prepared. I also think about being in connection with God. You wouldn’t go into a math test without studying first, you wouldn’t go into a marathon without training first, and you shouldn’t go into your day; into your life without praying first. The bible tells us on numerous occasions to pray without ceasing, that if anyone is sick among us to pray for them to be healed, and to pray for our enemies. God is calling us to constantly come to him in prayer and not just because it’s some kind of rule but because the creator of the Universe is genuinely interested in each and everyone of us. So I hope this song bolsters your faith, I hope it calls you to take your mountains (burdens) to God in prayer because then suddenly those mountains don’t seem so big after all. I hope you enjoy this song.” – Joel Vaughn

The new album will be Vaughn’s fifth studio album and third on DREAM Records. The project is set to show Joel’s gigantic leap forward sonically as he teamed up with Ross King (OBB, David Dunn, Newsboys) on several of the songs. As Joel was writing the record he also wrote a song “Alive In Us” that appeared on the God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness album and made a cameo appearance in the film itself. The movie is in theaters now. You can pick up “Alive In Us” here.