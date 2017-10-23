GRAMMY-winning and multi-Platinum selling band Casting Crowns celebrated their 10 million albums sold achievement last week with industry friends and family in downtown Nashville. The group joins a small and elite group of Christian artists as they surpass 10 million albums sold.

“It is amazing to see how God has used a group of ordinary youth and worship pastors who wanted to write songs for our church. Now, 14 years later we still write songs for our church but are blessed how God has taken these songs across the world. I always say that a song can change someone’s day, but only God can change someone’s life. That is what I hope we are able to do – help change someone’s day but also be the body that God can use to help change someone’s life. We just want to keep writing and singing songs as long as God gives them to us.”

– Mark Hall, Casting Crowns front man… | READ full story at TodaysChristianMusic.com