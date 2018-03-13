‘The Roadshow’ – Gallery (Mar. 13, 2018)

Annette Holloway

There’s still some time to catch The Roadshow tour with an extensive line-up boasting many of the most familiar and upcoming names in Christian music. Catch sets from for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West, Natalie Grant, Bethel Music, Zach Williams and Social Club Misfits (shown at the University Of Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena), all for a family-friendly ticket price. —Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine

> Photos by Annette Holloway

