We recently met up with the GRAMMY and Dove Award-nominated comedian-singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tim Lovelace at Center Street Recording in Nashville, TN to learn more about his debut StowTown Records release Living In A Coffee World (buy DVD). During his visit, Tim performed two of the tracks for CCM Magazine. Click the play button above to watch Tim perform the title track from the new DVD/CD.

