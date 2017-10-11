We recently met up with the GRAMMY and Dove Award-nominated comedian-singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tim Lovelace at Center Street Recording in Nashville, TN to learn more about his debut StowTown Records release Living In A Coffee World (buy DVD). During his visit, he touched on many of the project’s highlights, and even offered a few very energetic performances (stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for those soon!). Please click the play button above to watch Tim’s takes—video will open on this page.