Out & About – November 15, 2017

NOTE: To see large images, select them from the slider above—for captions, select page numbers below (large images above do not correspond with page jumps—full slideshow included on last page of article).

1. Building 429 | Building 429 rocks out and offers up praises on the Worship In The Round Tour stop at Parkway Church in Roanoke, Virginia, and while the road trip may have just wrapped, there’s always time to pick up its last long player Unashamed or Glory Defined: The Best Of Building 429. (Photos: Annette Holloway Photography)

CLICK “2” FOR CASTING CROWNS CAPTION (Slideshow on Page 6)