After thirteen solo albums and myriad other collaborations and appearances, few artists can speak on the subject of worship music with the authority that Matt Redman can. The two-time GRAMMY winner has penned some of the most memorable and beloved praise and worship songs used in churches around the globe today, but even after such extensive (and impressive) experience, Redman remains both centered and flexible in two key areas: theological depth and musical collaboration.

For Redman, a successful song is musically fresh yet theologically anchored. That formula explains the creative approach behind his new album, Glory Song (buy), which boasts an incredible array of collaborators and songwriters. Redman says it’s important for him to invite new voices into the mix in order for an album to arrive where he’s musically happy with the results.

“There are fourteen songwriters on this record, a couple of producers, and a lot of very experienced musician who all brought something special to the project,” says Redman. “I think collaboration and bringing newness into the mix is so important. If the equation is always the same, you’re always going to end up with a really similar result. So every time, you have to change something in the equation. I think that gives it a chance of sounding different or saying something new.”

If you caught the 48th annual Dove Awards, you witnessed one of Redman’s dynamic new collaborations as Tasha Cobbs Leonard took the stage with Redman to perform their duet, “Gracefully Broken.” That gospel flavor was intentional from the beginning, says Redman, and Leonard was not the only gospel artist behind the scenes.

