On October 20, 2017, Reach Records artist KB released his third studio album, Today We Rebel (buy), which features Lecrae, Andy Mineo, and for KING & COUNTRY. The highly-anticipated successor of KB’s Billboard-charting sophomore effort, Tomorrow We Live (buy), trumpets the power of freedom. KB’s definition of freedom, though, may challenge that of its listeners.

As the album released to a worldwide ear, we wanted to get a deeper understanding of what inspired the message behind KB’s newest LP in this engaging CCM Magazine interview.

CCM Magazine: During pre-launch promotion, you stated, “The only way to deal with an un-free world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.” Where did that idea come from?

KB: I got it from reading. I’m a reader. I like to read broadly. [Freedom] is a concept that people have been grappling with for a long, long time—this tension between interests, because everybody has their own interests. Everybody has their own agendas, and so I’ve been struck by how people have dealt with the concept of freedom over the years. For me, it’s kind of boiled down to masters and slaves.

It reminds me of the text in scripture where Paul says, “Let nothing master you, because if you give yourself to it to serve its pleasures, you become its slave. Be a slave to no one besides a slave to righteousness.”

Everybody wants to be free and not bound by anything. I’m with that. I’m just saying that no person or thing will bind me because I’m bound to God. Which, I think escalates this type of freedom, because this type of freedom is actually afforded to us by the protection that we have in being bound by the Kingdom and nothing else.

CLICK “2” TO ADVANCE