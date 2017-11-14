Over ten years have passed since Brandon Heath first occupied the top of the charts with the mega-hit “I’m Not Who I Was.” Six studio albums into his career, Heath recently released Faith Hope Love Repeat (Provident/Reunion, Oct. 20, 2017—buy), an album culled from over one hundred songs written for the project and one that he says was rooted in facing the fears that overwhelm him in the middle of the night.

Music remains a powerful force for good in his own life even as he provides musical healing for so many others. It’s a gift from God for both the artist and audience. We recently had the honor of sitting down with Heath to hear more about this latest release.

CCM Magazine: With so many albums now under your belt, I’d love to know if the emotions of releasing an album like Faith Hope Love Repeat feel the same as when you first started, or do they change over time?

Brandon Heath: The emotions are the same, for sure. Even though I’ve had success in the past, you don’t want to get a big head about it. You want to make sure you’re still growing and challenging yourself. There’s no guarantee that people are going to like what you’ve been working on. I still want people to like me [laughs]. In the long run, however, that stuff doesn’t matter. I’m doing what I was made to do, and that’s the fulfilling part of this.

CCM: I read that you had over one hundred songs to choose from to comprise this this album. That’s quite the cutting room floor. Is that normal for you?

BH: I’ve never had that many songs going into a record, but I’ve also never worked as hard on a record as I did on this one. It is normal to have a surplus of songs, because you want to make sure you’re getting the cream of the crop. You need a big crop [laughs]. But it’s usually more in the arena of twenty-five to forty songs, but never this many. I could literally do eight more records with the amount of songs I’ve written. I’m not saying they’re all good, but you have to be able to get to the good songs to get through the bad songs.

