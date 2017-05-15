Iron Bell Music, CCM Magazine - image
Iron Bell Music – 'God That Saves' album review
Label:

Essential Records

For Fans Of:

Foy Vance, Rend Collective

We Like:

"God That Saves"

Matt Conner
What began as an organic worship gathering in a renovated horse barn in Louisville, Kentucky has turned into a burgeoning ministry with a national presence. Thanks to the stellar vocal work of Stephen McWhirter and the strong melodies on God That Saves (buy), Iron Bell Music gives worship music fans an exciting new collective to watch. The title track is the obvious highlight, but the all-in feel of Rend Collective’s recordings permeate this entire set as well along with a Foy Vance flavor found in McWhirter’s charisma. The sing-along “Burn For You” and heartfelt “Fall Away” are bound to be other favorites as well.

