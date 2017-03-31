David Baloche – ‘Labyrinth’ album review

A prayer labyrinth can often be found in sacred spaces, ancient or modern, for a person to experience an internal journey as they move through a set of stations into the center, a move from outward thinking to internal focus. David Baloche (yes, he is Paul’s son) has released a sonic version with the ethereal soundscapes on Labyrinth (buy), an album comprised of minimal, inviting soundscapes that frame scriptural reminders to help the listener consider and contemplate biblical references of hope and healing. This is an experiential album, a true spiritual help that offers 10 tracks that minister to both the head and heart.

> SAMPLE ALBUM on AmazonMP3.com