For the first time ever, CCM Magazine will hand over the reigns to one of its social media outlets for a complete artist takeover. On Saturday, Apr. 1, 2017, Derek Minor will take control of the CCM Magazine Instagram account at @ccmmag.

Minor’s most recent single, “Change The World (feat. Hollyn),” enjoyed several weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot AC/CHR chart. He is currently a featured artist on the Rock & Worship Roadshow with fellow artists Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Rend Collective, Passion, Family Force 5, Jordan Feliz and Urban Rescue where he will be posting from on Saturday, the tour’s second-to-last show for 2017. His hit single can be heard on his current album Reflection (buy).

Get connected to CCM Magazine and Derek Minor on Instagram and sit back and enjoy the show all day, this Saturday!