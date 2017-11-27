The Star, CCM Magazine - image
Various Artists – 'The Star Soundtrack' album review
Leading with Mariah Carey‘s title track for Sony Pictures‘ animated feature The Star, the Official Motion Picture Soundtrack (buy) starts off with a bang, as Carey makes her most meaningful Christmas original since “All I Want…” Significant contributions from contemporary Christian and Gospel music favorites such as Casting Crowns, Kirk Franklin, and Yolanda Adams comprise this enjoyable, faith-based and family-friendly compilation. In fact, it’s with Adams’ unique rendition of “O Holy Night” where we find our most favorite track. A (very) close second is heard in Fifth Harmony‘s “Can You See,” a pleasant and reverent pop addition to an already R&B-heavy collection (with the exception of the appearance of Jake Owen‘s “What Child Is This”). Christmas music lovers will find that this soundtrack fits-right-in, and with its mix of talent across the board, Christian music fans in particular will find enjoyment in its diversity.

