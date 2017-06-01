Various Artists – ‘Safe House’ album review

Featured artists Legin, Sinai, and Focus may not yet be household names in the world of Christian rap, but with the release of this album, they are at least assured to be key figures in a Pretoria, South Africa home where orphaned children caught up in the ever-increasing dangers of human trafficking will find a safe haven. If you like hip hop there is no question that you should get your hands on this project—for doing so, you will aid in equipping the very hands that will help make the dream of this project a reality. One-hundred percent of the profits of Safe House will go toward building a safe house in one of the planet’s most-riddled areas for sex trafficking. On the musical side of this release, your good-vibes for helping people halfway across the world will accompany a mix of quality rhymes and top-notch production. In other words, you’re safe and sound by bumpin’ this batch of beatnik beats.

