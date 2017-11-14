tobyMac – ‘Light Of Christmas’ album review

How could you not love everything about the perennial favorite tobyMac? The question also applies to this new collection of Christmas tracks, all gift-wrapped under the name Light Of Christmas (buy). Additionally, the bow-on-top is represented by the brand new song, “Can’t Wait For Christmas” featuring Relient K. This whimsical new collaboration is a fun ditty, putting words-to-song that resides on an entire album of reminiscing on time honored traditions and winter-time warm fuzzies—we’re talking about Elf-on-repeat and snow days, of course (namely referenced in the new jingle)! Light Of Christmas gives a home to the official audio recording from one of last year’s viral video sensations, “Bring On The Holidays,” which opens the collection. Featuring some of tobyMac’s beloved holiday classics from years gone by, you will also hear Owl City, Jamie Grace, and Leigh Nash, among others. Light Of Christmas is jam-packed and perfect for stuffing stockings and serving as the season’s soundtrack.

