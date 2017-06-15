The City Harmonic – ‘Benediction Live’ album review

The City Harmonic’s first-ever live release is a fitting way to close out the band’s storied career, a worship collective that has provided tunes for the global church to sing for much of the last decade. Benediction Live (buy) makes clear their heart for the church and passion for God with an emotional and inspiring set of their favorite songs including “Mountaintop,” “Manifesto,” “I Am” and “Holy (Wedding Day).” A brand new song “Honestly” is also a highlight track here for fans who have their entire catalog already. Recorded live in their hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, Benediction is a proper sendoff for a group we’re sad to lose from our new release shelves.

