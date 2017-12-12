Point Of Grace – ‘Sing Noel’ album review

Just like the ageless Christmas hymns and classic choruses found here, the flawless vocals of Point Of Grace only get better with time. In this most current setting, the trio’s newest holiday album Sing Noel (buy), the ladies deliver their takes on a more time-honored set of songs only available via LifeWay Worship. While the song selection is more traditional, they still manage to liven things up with a few tasteful twists by modernizing songs like “Angels From The Realms Of Glory” (the record’s opener) and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” The heart of this project, however, lies in its ability to relay the reasons for the Season in a familiar and beautiful array of melody, harmony, and perfectly produced collection of favorites.

> Album exclusively available at LifeWay Worship

RELATED CONTENT:

GIVE! | Check out the 2017 Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide