Point Of Grace – ‘Sing Noel’ album review
4 Overall Score

Label:

LifeWay Worship

For Fans Of:

FFH, Grayson Reed, 4Him

We Like:

"O Come, All Ye Faithful"

Point Of Grace – ‘Sing Noel’ album review

Kevin Sparkman
Point Of Grace, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

Just like the ageless Christmas hymns and classic choruses found here, the flawless vocals of Point Of Grace only get better with time. In this most current setting, the trio’s newest holiday album Sing Noel (buy), the ladies deliver their takes on a more time-honored set of songs only available via LifeWay Worship. While the song selection is more traditional, they still manage to liven things up with a few tasteful twists by modernizing songs like “Angels From The Realms Of Glory” (the record’s opener) and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” The heart of this project, however, lies in its ability to relay the reasons for the Season in a familiar and beautiful array of melody, harmony, and perfectly produced collection of favorites.

> Album exclusively available at LifeWay Worship

RELATED CONTENT:
GIVE! | Check out the 2017 Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

click to find special Christmas gift ideas & DEALS for friends & family!

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Kevin Sparkman
Managing Editor

After both on-stage and front-office experience in the Christian recording industry, (including co-founding Exit 3 Entertainment, Inc. and General Manager of hip-hop label Beatmart Recordings), Sparkman returned to Salem in 2014 from a Dir. of Communications position in the United Methodist Church. He became the Managing Editor of CCM Magazine in January 2015.

Leave a Reply