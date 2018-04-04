Planetshakers – ‘Heaven On Earth, Part 1’ album review

As the title’s suffix implies, the latest Planetshakers album is just one of multiple Heaven On Earth EPs slated for release. Part One (buy) is comprised of four songs recorded from the band’s regional worship conferences recently held in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. “There Is No One Like You” kicks off a literal praise party with such spunk and style that it’s easy for the listener to imagine a dizzying array of lights and accompanying visuals. “The Greatest” maintains the energetic pace albeit with more of a rock and roll vibe before slowing things slightly for “Above All Names.” The EP’s closing track, “Not Alone,” is its shining moment, a memorable chorus that reminds the congregation of God’s people of His eternal presence. It’s the latter that should continue to be sung well after future installments of Heaven On Earth are released.

