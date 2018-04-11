Michael Dulin – ‘Living In The Light’ album review

This collection of instrumental hymns is a musical response to pianist Michael Dulin‘s journey back to a close and growing relationship with Jesus, as beautifully and humbly expressed within the colorfully-classic liner notes of Living In The Light (buy). Aptly titled, the album represents a welcomed break from the complicated noise that seems to constantly infiltrate our worlds—it can be that perfect, peaceful palette needed for supporting moments of refocusing our lives back on Christ as our center. On Living In The Light, Dulin showcases a masterwork of inventive arrangements on some of the great hymns of the faith such as, “Jesus Paid It All,” “Fairest Lord Jesus,” “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing,” and nine more essential selections (for fourteen tracks in total). In fact, the entire set list never waivers from Dulin’s singular instrument, reinforcing its overall timbre for intimate and personal worship with our Lord without words—what’s here is truly all that’s needed. Offering an array of emotions from deeply spiritual movements to hints of jazzy tones and chord structures and everything in between, Living In The Light is recommended for everyone, regardless of preference of style or genre, as the contents herein lay a trusted and timeless musical foundation.

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com