Manic Drive – ‘Into The Wild’ album review

If synth-grooves and pop vibes get you going, look no further than Manic Drive‘s latest release Into The Wild (buy). Don’t let the reduction of band members fool you, now featuring just the Brothers’ Cavallo (Michael and Shawn), the band is seemingly living into its calling as a dance hall duo and from the sounds of it, they’re quite comfortable there. Definitely drawing on influences of the same, Into The Wild offers everything from the Michael Jackson “Thriller”-like (“Ceiling”) to the Justin Timberlake feels on “Singing In The Rain” to—stay with us—the eighties beats-n-melodies reminiscent of Wham! (“Be You Beautiful” and “Stilletos”). Vocally, you can call the Cavallo’s pop’s answer to the country-pop favorite Dan + Shay, offering a clinic in high-range rhythmic harmonies. All in all, this set of songs will make a long trip or a day at work go a little faster.

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com