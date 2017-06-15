Manafest – ‘Stones’ album review

Manafest, CCM Magazine - image
Self-released

Thousand Foot Krutch, Pillar

Matt Conner
Five years have passed since Manafest last delivered an all-out rock assault, which makes Stones (buy) a special surprise for fans of albums like The Chase (2010) or Fighter (2012). The heavy instrumentation matches the found themes, giving the album a darker, more authentic mood than other releases. Yet it’s with vulnerable lines like I don’t to live like this that the listener will relate best with the struggles lay bare by the Canadian artist. Modern rock fans will enjoy the majority of Stones while longtime fans will appreciate throwback tunes like the Caribbean feel and flow of “Coming Back.”

Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.

