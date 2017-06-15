Manafest – ‘Stones’ album review

Five years have passed since Manafest last delivered an all-out rock assault, which makes Stones (buy) a special surprise for fans of albums like The Chase (2010) or Fighter (2012). The heavy instrumentation matches the found themes, giving the album a darker, more authentic mood than other releases. Yet it’s with vulnerable lines like I don’t to live like this that the listener will relate best with the struggles lay bare by the Canadian artist. Modern rock fans will enjoy the majority of Stones while longtime fans will appreciate throwback tunes like the Caribbean feel and flow of “Coming Back.”

