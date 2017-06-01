Glen Campbell – ‘Adiós’ album review

After a career marked by over 50 million albums sold spanning an incredible five decades, six-time GRAMMY-winner Glen Campbell is releasing his final album, Adiós (buy). Though Campbell hasn’t performed since 2012 and is battling Alzheimer’s, Campbell recorded these songs with the help of talented friends like Willie Nelson, Carl Jackson, Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill and many more. The Rhinestone Cowboy himself uses Adiós to put his own spin on classic songs he’s wanted to record for some time. The two-CD set is a beautiful bookend that pays tribute to his musical vision surrounded by the friends and family he’s earned over a half century of making music. Don’t miss specific highlights like “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Galveston” and “Arkansas Farmboy.”

