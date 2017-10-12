Brandon Heath – ‘Faith Hope Love Repeat’ album review

“I’m not the only one who sees it, watch the news, get the blues, wonder what happens next. I’m not the only one who feels it, the fear inside, the urge to hide, closer with every breath,” says Brandon Heath as “The Future Is Bright” kicks off his latest long player, surely echoing what’s on the minds of many listeners. However, the eight-time Dove Award-winner doesn’t wallow in despair, but continues by fearlessly proclaiming, “We keep falling and falling, meanwhile our destiny keeps calling. I hear it now. People lift up your head, know this is not the end, we know what’s coming and the future is bright.” Not only is that exactly the kind of message the world needs to hear right now, but it’s a theme that returns in various shades of life-affirming optimism throughout this contagious collection. All the while, Heath taps right into the sounds of today, merging both his singer-songwriter side (“Don’t Be Afraid,” “Lighthouse”) and soulful pop strides (“Got The Love,” “A Little Faith”), finely sculpting these 11 radio-ready tunes from sessions that spawned more than 100 tracks!

