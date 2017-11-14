Adam Agee – ‘Paper Planes’ album review

We all loved Adam Agee‘s days of fronting the popular punk band Stellar Kart. Now, we find him in this current season—with slight modification of the ‘do, of course—carrying the banner for one of Christian music’s most beloved brand names, Audio Adrenaline. With a more than adequate supply of talent and personality, it’s no surprise to find him testing the waters on his own with this solo EP Paper Planes (buy). Hearing nods to Audio A’s and the Agee-led Sound Of The Saints (buy), the overall timbre of Planes is a further progression of that—picture what Adam Levine or Chris Martin might sound like if they stepped out of their “office” for a project or two. Mostly programming and synth-based pop radio-friendly vibes, Agee’s EP reminds us that he does employ impressive and versatile vocal abilities. Good thing, as he’s been found front and center quite a bit lately—most recent and notably on the Big Church Night Out Tour, featuring Newsboys—with just an acoustic guitar and a microphone. It works well for Agee, as experienced on the acoustic version of “Going With You” from this EP.

