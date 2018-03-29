As we celebrate Easter this year, we’ve chosen the following songs as our top 5 favorite Easter songs of all time. From Johnny Cash to Michael W. Smith, enjoy these classics.

5. “Were You There?” – Johnny Cash & The Carter Family (1962)

Were You There when Johnny Cash and the Carter Family sang this old gospel hymn at the Grand Ole Opry in 1962? Probably not.

4. “Easter Song” – Keith Green (1977)

This 1970s staple was named the No. 4 Christian song of all time by yours truly in 1998.

3. “The Wonderful Cross” – Michael W. Smith (2002)

How could we not include the worship song that your church sang every Sunday for ten years?

