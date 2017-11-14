Following years of involvement in global humanitarian efforts, I was privileged recently to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with some of our Congressmen to discuss the importance of preserving this line item in our U.S. budget. What fuels my passion for this work are stories like the one I share here and Christ’s compassion flowing through me for those in direst need.

I had never heard anything so outrageous in my entire life. At the risk of turning you immediately away from this piece of writing, I feel that it is important for me to write out the sentence that I heard someone say.

“During this current famine, we encountered mothers and children choking down sand in order to alleviate the hunger pangs and emptiness in their stomachs.”

I want the bottom to drop out for a second. I want you to feel like someone just slung a large sack of wet rice across the top of your heart. I want a sudden weight to push the air out of you, so that all that is left to do is gasp until you regain composure. And for a while, I would not mind if our collective breathing was a bit labored. I hope that I am not asking for too much.

Are you gasping? Do you feel the weight?

