The sounds of the late-90s and early 2000s were filled with blends of hip-hop, rock, reggae, and nu-metal. While many of these groups are still around today, P.O.D., Spoken, Thousand Foot Krutch, many have fallen away from the spotlight. Here are five of the departed, whose fans would undoubtedly love to see a reunion.

Every Day Life | “EDL” was a heavy rap-core band from California that pushed the “Christian” envelope by diving into deep issues such as suicide, depression, drug abuse, and anger. Starting in 1992 and jamming through until about 2001, they are most known for their songs “Let it Ride,” “Salt Circles,” and “Bystander.”

Their first album, Disgruntled (buy), arrived in 1996. After another release, 2000’s, Moment Of Clarity seemed to put the band on the map. However, they weren’t able to capitalize in a market flooded with other rap/rock bands, most notably, their like-minded friends in P.O.D.

In their short run, the band was able to crack MTV’s rotation and even earned a Dove Award nod. They were briefly signed to a Universal imprint, but the deal fell apart. Problems with record labels and album delays are what really plagued the band the most.

In 2001 they released their final self-titled album, and not much has been heard from the group since. Always deemed a bit controversial, but definitely message-minded, EDL would undoubtedly flourish in alongside today’s music.

