Winter Jam 2018 rolls with top rockers Skillet…

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum-selling and Billboard Music Award-winning rockers Skillet will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular (buy tickets), it was revealed during the tour’s launch celebration earlier this evening at Nashville’s Hard Rock Café. Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music.

“We are so excited to be back on Winter Jam in 2018,” said Skillet’s John Cooper. “I’m looking forward to playing with great artists, talking about faith with great friends, and playing for the legendary crowds that attend Winter Jam!”

Presented by Holt International, Winter Jam’s 46-city Eastern U.S. tour will also feature GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist and internationally-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe (featuring Cody Carnes); GRAMMY®-nominated pop hit makers Building 429; popular comedian and viral sensation John Crist; critically-acclaimed breakout hip-hop recording artist KB; GRAMMY®-nominated tour creators and hosts, NewSong; Dove Award-winning chart-topper Jordan Feliz; and a message from author, speaker and evangelist Nick Hall. In addition, the Pre-Jam Party will feature award-winning worship artist Dan Bremnes and lauded Curb Records singer-songwriter Mallary Hope, along with new Baby Syndrome Records artist Westover.

Kicking-off January 5 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, the tour will visit numerous major venues across the country, including Chicago’s Allstate Arena; Lakefront Arena in New Orleans; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh; and Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center, among others, before concluding March 31 at Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. Click here for a complete list of cities and dates.

