TobyMac’s popular Hits Deep Tour to return to 29 arenas in early 2018—Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Ryan Stevenson & Finding Favour to join nationwide bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Seven-time GRAMMY® winner TobyMac will once again bring his dynamic Hits Deep Tour (buy tickets) to 29 markets next year, alongside a talent-packed line up including Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Ryan Stevenson and Finding Favour. The 2018 Hits Deep Tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events and Food For The Hungry. Kicking off at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena in late January, the Hits Deep Tour will wrap in mid-March after stops in San Diego, Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Birmingham and more.

TobyMac’s GRAMMY® earning latest album, THIS IS NOT A TEST (buy), has continued to roll out a string of radio favorites this year including the chart-topper “Love Broke Thru” and the current top 10 track “Light Shine Bright” featuring Hollyn. He is up for three awards at the upcoming 48th Annual Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at 8 p.m. CST.

