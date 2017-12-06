LOS ANGELES, Cali. —DREAM Label Group and Pure Flix Entertainment are proud to announce the release Samson: Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, available February 2, 2018 with pre-orders starting on January 19, 2018. The accompaniment album is in connection to the nationwide release of the Pure Flix Entertainment film Samson which releases February 16, 2018. Watch the official trailer on this page by clicking “play” above.

Samson is based on the powerful, biblical epic of a champion chosen by God to deliver Israel. His supernatural strength and impulsive decisions quickly pit him against the oppressive Philistine empire. After being betrayed by a wicked prince and a beautiful temptress, Samson is captured and blinded by his enemies. Samson calls upon his God once more for supernatural strength and turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.

The album will feature ten emotionally powerful songs from a wide range of worship leaders and churches all inspired by the release of the film’s biblical story.